The Central Alabama Community College Men’s Golf Team won the Alabama Community College Conference Championship (ACCC) on its way to winning its fifth tournament in a row and ninth of the year.
CACC was led by sophomore Tanner Guthrie who earned medalist honors with a 10-under-par 62 in the final round of the 54-hole tournament in Guntersville. Hayden Carner finished fourth.
Carner and Guthrie also led the way for CACC at the district tournament in Cullman where CACC qualified for the national championships next month in Texas.
“This year’s golf team has won tournaments every way you can — by coming from behind and also being front runners,” CACC coach Dave Jennings said. “They have an attitude that is rarely found on teams, they wholeheartedly believe in each other and they feel that they should win every tournament they compete in. Each one of them have worked extremely hard and have maintained focus throughout the year.”
Jennings was selected as the ACCC Coach of the Year.
The 2022 NJCAA Men’s D1 Golf Championship will be played in Odessa, Texas, May 10-13. Jennings hopes for CACC to capture its 8th National Championship win here. CACC’s line-up for the championship is: Carner of Birmingham; Guthrie of Auburn; Ken Goforth of Birmingham, AL; Tanner Brown of Moultrie, GA; and Dawson Farni of Saraland.
“Not only are these five young men good golfers and fine gentlemen but each are honor roll students at CACC.” Jennings said. “Student-athletes who choose to be good students, and it is a choice to manage their academics, are not mentally distracted by the fear of maintaining eligibility or concerned about an upcoming test or a term paper that is due soon. They faced those responsibilities well beforehand and can give 100 percent of their focus on their athletic challenges. That gives our team a distinct advantage over those players who haven’t been so academically driven. I am very proud of this golf team, both as a group and individually. We will do everything we can to prepare ourselves well for the upcoming challenge in Odessa.”
CACC stands in second place in the nation in all of the polls for NJCAA D-1 Men’s Golf. Jennings said the No. 2 ranking has kept them focused and driven.
“The team has one collective goal and that is to be No. 1 after the last putt is dropped in the hole at the National Championship Tournament,” Jennings said.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.