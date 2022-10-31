Following a 41-27 loss at home to Arkansas on Saturday, Auburn has decided to part ways with head coach Bryan Harsin.
The school sent out a statement Monday morning, amid reports the university is set to hire former Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen.
“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”
Harsin will finish his tenure at Auburn with a 9-12 record, one of the lowest in Auburn football history.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In conference play, Harsin was 4-9. Including Saturday’s loss against Arkansas, Auburn had lost seven of its last eight against SEC opponents.
This season, Auburn is 3-5 and 1-4 in SEC play. At two games below .500, Auburn is off to its worst start since 2012 when the team went 3-9.
Harsin’s tenure- less than two full seasons- is the shortest since George Bohler was fired after 14 games during the 1928-1929 season.
Auburn has yet to announce an interim coach. The Tigers will travel to Mississippi State this Saturday.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.