Four athletes from Benjamin Russell High School put pen to the paper on National Signing Day Wednesday to seal their college decisions.
The Wildcats saw Damien Lawry and Elijah Spivey sign to the University of West Alabama while Marcus Freeman signed to Hiram College. Marquavis Brownfield signed to Iowa Wesleyan.
Recruiting was very different than in years past due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Benjamin Russell recruiting coordinator Martae Wyckoff also says that it was an honor to coach these four athletes this past season.
“This recruiting season was very difficult because of the pandemic, not having any camps and colleges, not being able to come watch kids play made it very difficult,” Wyckoff said. “These young men represented our school and community very well on and off the field. Their hard work and character will take them very far in life.”
For those who are heading to the University of West Alabama, Athletic Director Pam Robinson told the athletes that there were people who came before them and opened the door for them.
“Because they (UWA) came back here that means the person before has done a good job,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with if they played or if they got a certain number of tackles. It has to with did they come down there and show energy and give effort. Go wherever you’re going, behave yourself, go to class and express yourself and characterize yourself.”
Robinson continued on to mention that if they excel at their program, they’ll open doors for other people to come behind them as well.
“If you don’t hold that same value as you do here, that’s going to close doors for other people. There’s somebody on our football team right now that you could be opening the door for, somebody at our middle school you could be opening the door for. So go down there and open those doors wide open cause we’re proud of you and wish you the very best. Congratulations, this is a big day for you.”