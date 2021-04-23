Benjamin Russell boys soccer held the lead from the first 20 minutes of the game until the final 10 in the second half but Helena came away victorious in the shootout.
It was just a matter of getting around their defense at the right moment to strike that sent the game into overtime. Benjamin Russell just couldn’t close the deal in the end.
But that’s not to discredit the efforts of the Wildcat goalkeeper Campbell Woods or any of the other players on the Wildcats’ side.
The loss will go down as 2-1 in a shootout but the season for the Wildcats was a nice 9-4-2 campaign with an area title.
“All year long, since the beginning of the season, you ask the guys or me, we didn’t know what we were going to have,” BRHS head coach Austin Teel said. “We were still figuring ourselves out. Ending early the year before and guys coming back, you had no clue. We had several guys new to the team, new to starting out there so I was very proud.
Each week, each month, each game went by – we got better,” he continued. “We got better and we continued to get better and you hate to see how we lost but as I’ve been saying all year long keep fighting and we fought to the end. That’s all I can ask for my guys.”
The plan for the Wildcats coming into the game against Helena was simple. Just control the pace early.
“We knew kinda what to expect from them,” Teel said. “We knew we needed to come out those first five minutes and set the tone. We got the first goal very early and I knew that we would be in the driver's seat and put them on their back heels and just kinda inch out the rest of the time. Basically, just fight.”
The look for the Wildcats will be different in 2022. There were an unbelievable 12 seniors on the lineup.
The future is here for the Wildcats and Teel says that he has a young core group to work with next year.
“I’ve got a couple of juniors that were starting this year and I’m looking forward to them coming back and lead the team in the coming year,” Teel said. “I am losing 12 seniors so it will be a lot of fresh faces but I think it will be a building year. But I’m excited about the future. We’ve got some eighth graders coming in, ninth-graders who were really good, I’ve got some 10th graders on JV who really showed out this year that I’m looking forward to working with. Looking forward to a bright future.”