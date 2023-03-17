Just a few years ago, Nick Grogan wasn’t sure he wanted to coach anymore.
After coaching boys soccer at Alex City Middle School, football at Benjamin Russell and club soccer, Grogan took a year off in 2017.
His son transferred to Sylacauga and Grogan thought he was content being the vice president of Top Gun Pest Control.
But plans changed and now five years later, he is at the helm of the 5A Sylacauga Lady Aggies and has recently led them to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in Class 5A soccer.
“I really wasn’t sure that I wanted to get back into coaching,” Grogan said. “But (the school) made me feel like I had a good support staff behind me, that I had time to develop a team and grow the program. I decided to take the job and then five years later we have a team ranked No. 1 in the state.”
Grogan’s foray back into coaching was due in equal parts to the athletic staff at Sylacauga but also from the teachings Grogan learned along the way from Bill Lutz.
Lutz, who was the athletic director and girls soccer coach at Alex City Middle School for 26 years, helped Grogan learn early on that there is more to coaching than Xs and Os.
“The reason I am able to do what I am doing today is because of coach Lutz,” Grogan said. “He is a wonderful mentor and really helped me understand coaching. It is much more than on the field stuff; we are trying to develop good human beings and good adults that can be successful in life.”
Grogan’s coaching background also stems from him playing soccer at Benjamin Russell, and coaching alongside current Benjamin Russell boys and girls coach Lee Wagoner.
When Grogan got to Sylacauaga, he found his girls team was more centered around the long ball and trying to score a dozen goals all in one fell swoop.
Grogan immediately implemented the way he runs things — a more technical and patient pacing scheme, similar to the scheme Wagoner coaches the Wildcats.
“I coach possession soccer, creative soccer,” Grogan said. “That way, we can build up and find goals and control the game by controlling possession. It took the girls a little while to buy into it, but in the last three years, they have really started to buy into it. Lee Wagoner and I coach similarly. We play the same style of soccer; we have the same fundamentals. That is what always makes it a good matchup when we play each other.”
That way of running a squad has paid dividends for the Lady Aggies, as the school has made it to the playoffs every year under Grogan, including making the second round of the playoffs all but once.
This season, the pieces seem to be coming together in the ultimate way, as the Aggies have allowed only five goals all year.
Three of those came in the annual rivalry game between Benjamin Russell and Sylacauaga, a game Wagoner and Grogan know all too well.
“It is definitely a rivalry,” Grogan said. “When my son was at BR and played against Sylacauga, it was a huge rivalry every year. It has been a rivalry for as long as I can remember. It is fun for me and Lee because we know that at the end of the day it is not going to affect if we make the playoffs or not. But we both want to win that game.”
A fourth goal was conceded by the team by way of a double-overtime free kick winner by Marbury.
On offense, Sylacauga is equally as good as its defense, scoring 23 goals on the year.
“After we get that first goal, we just start clicking,” Grogan said. “After that first goal, we turn it up a notch.”
Trying not to think too far ahead, Grogan said if his team continues its early season trends, Sylacauga may just be able to get a bit further than the second round this year.
“This team has the talent and the drive to make a good run,” Grogan said.