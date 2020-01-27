Last month, Benjamin Russell took a slew of students to compete at the Special Olympics in Sylacauga and several Wildcats performed extremely well. In total, BRHS collected 13 gold medals.
Addis Tilley was the top performer of the day, winning three events. She captured gold in one of the standing long jump events, a 50-meter walk and one of the 3-pound shot put throws.
Matthew Johnson, Jimena Abrams and Freddy Jones all won a pair of events for the Wildcats. Johnson captured gold in another standing long jump competition and the 50-meter short hurdles while Abrams took the top spot in another 50-meter walk as well as the 100-meter walk. Jones was first in one of the 50-meter walk short hurdles and one of the 50-meter walks.
Full results are as follows:
Softball throw No. 1 — Torrie Mullins (third place), Hope Parker (sixth)
Softball throw No. 2 — Landon McCregor (first), Eric Grant (sixth)
2-pound shot put No. 1 — Vincent McCollouge (third), Lawson Little (fourth), Emily Roberts (sixth)
2-pound shot put No. 2 — Daisy Smith (first), Freddy Jones (third), Anna Macon (tied-fourth), Danielle Russell (tied-fourth), Makenzie Dodgen (fifth)
3-pound shot put No. 1 — Madison Collier (first), Obet Sabtiago (fourth)
3-pound shot put No. 2 — Addis Tilley (first), Matthew Johnson (second), Jennifer Holman (fifth), Sam Macon (tied-sixth), LaBre Shealey (tied-sixth)
5-pound shot put — Jaccarri Russell (fourth)
Standing long jump No. 1 — Lawson Little (first), Emily Roberts (fourth)
Standing long jump No. 2 — Vincent McCollouge (first), Sam Macon (fourth), Eric Grant (sixth)
Standing long jump No. 3 — Addis Tiley (first), Torrie Mullins (second)
Standing long jump No. 4 — Matthew Johnson (first), Daisy Smith (second), Freddy Jones (third), LaBre Shealey (sixth)
Running long jump No. 1 — Jaccarri Russell (third)
Running long jump No. 2 — Jennifer Holman (third), Danielle Russell (fourth)
100-meter dash short hurdles No. 1 — Jaccarri Russell (third)
100-meter dash short hurdles No. 2 — Matthew Johnson (second), Obet Santiago (third)
100-meter dash No. 1 — Jimena Abrams (second)
100-meter dash No. 2 — Anna Macon (third); Lawson Little (fourth)
100-meter walk short hurdles No. 1 — Danielle Russell (third), LaBre Shealey (fifth)
100-meter walk short hurdles No. 2 — Landon McGregor (second), Hope Parker (third), Obet Santiago (fifth)
100-meter walk No. 1 — Jimena Abrams (first), Addis Tilley (third), Jennifer Holmen (second)
50-meter dash short hurdles No. 1 — Freddy Jones (third)
50-meter dash short hurdles No. 1 — Matthew Johnson (first), Madison Collier (second), Sam Macon (third), Anna Macon (fourth)
50-meter dash No. 1 — Danielle Russell (first), Daisy Smith (second), Lawson Little (third), Landon McGregor (fifth)
50-meter dash No. 2 — Obet Santiago (second), Emily Roberts (fourth), Eric Grant (fifth)
50-meter walk short hurdles No. 1 — LeBre Shealey (second), Jennifer Holman (third)
50-meter walk short hurdles No. 2 — Freddy Jones (first)
50-meter walk No. 1 — Addis Tiley (first), Hope Parker (fourth)
50-meter walk No. 2 — Freddy Jones (first)
50-meter walk No. 3 — Jimena Abrams (first), Vincent McCullough (second), Torrie Mullins (third) Madison Collier (fourth)
Ball toss — Landon McGregor (second)