Benjamin Russell is hoping to nab its first win of the season when it opens up region play this week against Stanhope Elmore.
The Wildcats will be on the road for the third and final week in a row and really want to get this win for confidence sake. They also want to give the fans something to look forward to when the Wildcats have their first home game next week.
Benjamin Russell has had a balanced offensive attack through the first two games, mixing up the run and pass, but coach Kevin Smith wants to get the ground game going this week. Smith hopes to build off the momentum of Dakarious Marbury and his ability to go along with Demarcus McNeal for a one-two punch at the running back spot.
“We can't be afraid to run the ball and establish our run game,” Smith said. “We were not creative enough in the game against Stanhope Elmore last year. We aren't going to reinvent the wheel, but Marbury proved he is a reliable option last week, so we have more versatility when it comes to running the ball.”
Smith’s game plan is to wear down the potent defensive line and linebacking corps of the Mustangs by running the ball, in hopes of banging out big plays as the game progresses and Stanhope Elmore gets tired.
“Their defensive front is extremely good,” Smith said. “They’ve got some big guys and they make a lot of plays, so it allows them to do some creative things on the back end of their defense. They feel they can beat us, but we feel differently.”
Smith has learned from last year’s 7-12 loss to the Mustangs and knows what the Wildcats need to do to have a better outing this year.
“We have to focus on getting first downs,” Smith said. “We were behind the chains a lot last year and we have to find ways to get the ball in Elijah Spivey’s hands.”
Spivey has been a beast on the offensive side of the ball for the Wildcats, catching a touchdown in each of the first two games. Spivey’s big play ability as a deep threat has allowed things to open up underneath for the running backs as well as Marcus Freeman in the passing game. Spivey is a fast, big-bodied receiver, which is a luxury and Smith knows it.
“We are going to do what we do and do it well,” Smith said. “I’m disappointed with how Clay Central ran the ball on us, so we are focusing on getting better in the middle of our defense and stopping the spread and multiple offense of Stanhope Elmore.”
The Wildcats have had some bumps and bruises along the way through the first two games, but they have remained mostly healthy. However, the few injuries that have occurred have gotten some young, fresh talent in on the defense and have showed flashes of potential to Smith.
“Defensively we are young but it’s no excuse,” Smith said. “We have some freshmen and sophomores playing on the defense, so they are going to make mistakes but they are really talented players. We had a lot of depth in the front that is not there anymore, so we need some guys to step up.”
The Wildcats are currently 0-2 but can’t help but feel like they are a handful of plays away from being a 2-0 football team. Luckily for Benjamin Russell, the previous two games weren’t region games. Although they would have liked to win those games for confidence and morale sake, they don’t count toward the ultimate goal for the Wildcats, the playoffs.