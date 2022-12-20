Tuesday’s score was not indicative of Tuesday’s basketball game.
While Benjamin Russell defeated Dadeville 66-59, the Wildcats spent most of the night trailing the visiting Tigers. Benjamin Russell’s overall size and depth were able to overcome in the long run, but not without quite the scare from a familiar foe.
“Each time we play them, you know it will be tightly contested,” said Benjamin Russell head coach Jeremy Freeman. “They are familiar with us and we are familiar with them. I think we were just fresher coming down the stretch. To get where we have to go, we need everyone to chip in.”
A big key to Benjamin Russell’s success was the return of 6’4 freshman Cedarian Morgan, who had been sidelined due to an injury. In his first game, the freshman knocked down three triples and added a free throw to tie the second highest scoring output on his team, while also adding a block and a couple key rebounds in the game’s waning minutes.
“It was a great job,” Freeman said of Morgan’s play. “To be able to adjust to the speed, and make shots in a live situation, that is not easy to be doing that at such a young age.”
Dadeville head coach Jesse Foster immediately pointed to Morgan being in the lineup as a big part of Benjamin Russell’s success against his team in the rematch between the schools.
“He is just a freshman and he is going to be tough,” Foster said. “He hit a couple threes that kind of broke our backs.”
From the start, shooting the three was the main source of offense for both squads.
Jordan Rambo opened things up in the game, connecting on a triple to give his Tigers a 3-0 lead off the rip.
Quez Thompson answered for the home team, connecting on a three ball of his own on the other end.
The Tigers took an eventual 8-7 lead, but a Ty Williams triple gave Benjamin Russell the lead right back.
Using his depth, Freeman made a four-man substitution during a pair of Corri Milliner free throws that featured Morgan. Freeman was immediately rewarded, as after Milliner missed his second shot, Kendrick Byrd came flying down the lane to jam the ball home.
Milliner later buried a three, followed by Daquan Doss hitting one of his own to send the game to 21-16 in favor of Benjamin Russell at the end of the first quarter.
Back to back triples on both ends pushed the score to 24-21, still in favor of the Wildcats, before Morgan squared up and buried the first of his three long balls.
Down 27-21, Dadeville was in need of some instant offense and found it by way of a Rambo and-1 and then a Phil Dowdell triple to tie the game up.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trying to take the lead, Dadeville could not afford a momentum shifting play, a play to get the crowd out of their favor and back with the home team.
However, the Tigers allowed Malcolm Simmons to grab a steal and Simmons proceeded to spike the ball off the hardwood as an assist to himself on a massive dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy and Dadeville into a timeout.
The game evened out after the short stoppage and Doss buried another triple later in the quarter, his second of his four total for the game, that tied the game at 34 with 45 seconds left.
The score stayed the same into the break.
Out of the break, Dadeville buried two straight long balls that gave the Tigers a 40-38 lead, a lead that increased to as high as 47-42 before two straight triples from Morgan gave the game right back to the home squad.
Before the end of the third quarter, Rambo tied things up yet again at the line.
Simmons opened up the game’s final frame with a three, followed by a three and a layup by Thompson that gave the Wildcats a 59-53 advantage.
Simmons connected on another long ball before night’s end that sealed the deal for Benjamin Russell. The junior finished tied with Morgan for 10, trailing Thompson who had a team-high 16.
Freeman said while no one player stood out against Dadeville, he is not worried. In fact, his team’s balanced scoring attack was a more than welcome sight.
“You always want the opponent to never know who to match up on,” Freeman said. “The more we can get a variety of scorers, that makes the scouting report difficult to match up on. All this is trying to get us prepared to make that stretch run late and be a complete team.”
Dowdell led all scorers with 17, connecting on a pair of deep balls. Doss, who hit four triples, had 15, followed by Rambo who had 13.
“I told them we played a heck of a game tonight,” Foster said. “If we are hitting them, we are going to be tough to beat. We have to get Doss the ball more, he had a great game. He had a great game in the first half, but we did not get him enough shots in the second half.”
Both teams will be back in action after Christmas, as Benjamin Russell will begin a three day stand in Hoover at the Hoover Big Orange Tournament starting Dec. 28 and Dadeville will travel to Beauregard on Jan. 5.