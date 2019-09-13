Benjamin Russell knew it was going to be up against a tough fight against Auburn in a volleyball tri-match Tuesday night, and it proved to be exactly right as the Tigers took a 2-0 sweep to begin the meet. But the Wildcats quickly bounced back, defeating Briarwood Christian in a sweep of their own to go 1-1 on the night.
In the Wildcats’ win against Briarwood, a balanced offense really helped out. BRHS totaled 20 kills and four players recorded at least four. Bre Smith led the way with six while Sarah Rogers followed closely behind with five. Timira Lawson and Brooklyn Edwards smacked four apiece.
Edwards also shined at the net, racking up five blocks.
The defense was possibly even more impressive than the Wildcats’ offense. Bailey Underwood had a staggering 11 digs while Ja’niya Martin and Rogers split 18 evenly.
At the line, Rogers filled her already stuffed stat sheet even more with a pair of aces.
Against Auburn, the Wildcats had a fairly well-rounded defense. Rogers earned five digs, Cheaney Keel had four and Lawson and Underwood each had three. But the offense managed only 11 kills. Lawson had four while Zaria Roberson, Edwards and Smith each had a pair.
Horseshoe Bend dominates Clay Central
Clay Central scored 10 points in only one of its three sets against Horseshoe Bend, as the Generals rolled to a 25-9, 25-7, 25-14 victory on Tuesday night.
The Generals were led by Caly Carlisle, who smacked seven kills. Jahia Jennings, Ashley Clanton and Nadia Freeman contributed four kills apiece.
Serving was once again a strong point for HBS as Carlisle racked up eight aces and Kate Lewis followed closely with seven. Jennings smashed three and Clanton added a pair.
Abby Cheatam led the defense with five digs, Lewis had four and Carlisle contributed three.
The two-setter rotation was much more successful with Lewis racking up 11 assists and Karsen Kinman grabbing nine.