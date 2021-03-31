Benjamin Russell softball saw Opelika last week and escaped with a close win despite leading early.
On the road to Opelika this time, the Wildcats relied on Taylor Harris once again but the bat was also there. Harris blasted two home runs in the 9-3 victory for four RBIs while Chloe Davis also went 2-for-2 on the day.
The win was a comeback of sorts. Opelika jumped ahead with three runs in the second inning of play. Despite Harris hitting the second batter she faced in the inning and surrendering a single, it was an error that brought home the first two runs of the game.
A ground out to third scored the final run of the inning but the Wildcats showed their strength over the rest of the game.
Phillips singled after an early ground out and it set up a good play chance for Harris. Phillips stole second and a passed ball moved her to third and Harris blasted her first home run of the game.
Unfortunately, the Wildcats did struggle to get back around in the third inning so they remained in a 3-2 deficit.
Neither team could score in the fourth inning but it wasn’t all bad as the fifth brought more BRHS runs. Two errors by Opelika and a single from Emma Tapley loaded the bases with one out.
An error scored three of the Wildcat runners while the third run came later in the inning. BRHS had a 6-3 lead before the sixth and Harris dealt the driving blow once again.
Following a Phillips walk, Harris blasted another homerun over center field for the 8-3 lead.
Davis doubled to score Ryann Ruffin in the seventh for the final run of the game.