Helena hosts Benjamin Russell in a regional matchup
Buy Now

A Benjamin Russell player attempts to break through a throng of Helena tacklers. Oct. 21, 2022.

 Jeremy Raines Shelby County Reporter

HELENA – Helena’s postseason hopes came to an end Friday with a 47-14 loss to Benjamin Russell to finish 3-3 in Class 6A, Region 3 action. The loss dropped the Huskies into a fourth-place tie with Calera, which holds the tiebreaker following its four-overtime, 52-51 victory on Oct. 14. 

Tags

Recommended for you