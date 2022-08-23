Wide receiver Corri Milliner earned the Reputation On The Line award on Tuesday for his efforts in Benjamin Russell’s win over Sylacauga.
The Reputation On The Line Award is awarded weekly to student-athletes across all sports for exceptional performance on and off the field.
Milliner won the award this week for hauling in six catches for 174 yards and three scores against the Aggies last Friday. Milliner and his Wildcats beat Sylacauga 41-7 in head coach Smitty Grider’s first game as the head coach.
Milliner is a senior at Benjamin Russell.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
At the college level, Milliner has received a scholarship from Alabama State.
Three straight Benjamin Russell Wildcats have won the RotL Award, as freshman quarterback Alijah Johnson and senior linebacker Bryan Simmons have also been recognized.
Recognition for Milliner continues as he was also named one of three candidates for the Outlook’s Player of the Week. Milliner joins Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton and Dadeville running back DaQuan Doss as three of the best performers from last week.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.