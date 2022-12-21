Last Friday, Benjamin Russell senior Camron Vickers helped lead the South All-Star team to victory in the North-South All-Star Classic.
The South squad defeated the North 42-7 in the 67th iteration of the game, with the South team having its highest scoring output ever in the history of the All-Star game.
All that scoring started with the South’s center, Vickers, who did not even know he was going to be on the team.
Vickers and his Benjamin Russell team had gathered in the school gym one afternoon before practice awaiting an “announcement” from head coach Smitty Grider. What followed was quite the surprise for the senior lineman.
“He said he had an announcement to make and announced that I was selected to the game,” Vickers said. “I was in shock and had no prior knowledge to that point.”
Vickers was selected to the team in early November, giving him and his new found teammates about a month to prepare for the game. But that preparation would have to wait, as Benjamin Russell still had its playoff game against Hueytown to prepare for, as did many of the other players.
After his season, Vickers had to transition from playing with guys he has known for years, to guys he had just met. His coaches and teammates were from all over the state, and the way the timing worked out, the group ended up with less than a week to install an entire offense. That new offense started with Vickers.
“The preparation is kind of different,” Vickers said. “Only having four days to install a whole new playbook and build chemistry with complete strangers and coaches is a thing you only see in a game of this type. In a game with a school, you have months on end to get to know the guys and learn the playbook inside and out. When it came down to the game though, it had been like I had known these guys most of my life.”
As for the game itself, the offense was hardly needed, as the South defense came away with three interceptions, two of which were taken back for scores.
Even still, Vickers said he reveled in the moment, soaking up every last second of his make-shift team’s dominant win.
“The atmosphere of that game was amazing,” Vickers said. “The stadium was so loud for an all star game. The sideline was going nuts. It is hard not to when you are winning by 35 points and have the most points scored in this game’s history. It was an amazing way to cap off my senior year.”
Vickers is a Benjamin Russell lifer, having watched the Wildcats his whole time growing up. Playing for Benjamin Russell was always a dream, a dream he actualized when he started out in ninth grade.
By his senior season, Vickers helped lead Benjamin Russell to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, in Grider’s first year at the helm. It had been a long road to get there, though. But the work certainly paid off.
“I watched BR playoff teams my whole life growing up,” Vickers said. “It was always my dream to play for my team on that stage. After starting off with a combined record of 10-19 through my first three years and three different head coaches, I never thought that was possible. Everything coach Grider and his staff have done in just five short months is breathtaking. He showed us how to play for each other and have fun. Even though we lost in the first round of the playoffs, just playing in the playoffs was a great experience.”
Offensive linemen get the short end of the stick when it comes to football. Most are only remembered for how many sacks they let up, or how many flags they draw. There are no flashy stats for linemen, who are relegated to doing the dirty work for a team.
That is all right for Vickers, who was the anchor for a squad that produced three All-State players. Without Vickers, quarterback Gabe Benton would not have been able to reach the seventh best passing mark in the state. Running back Malcolm Simmons would have not ever been able to score 18 total touchdowns.
For Vickers, earning his All-Star game nod and being a part of Alabama football history was plenty of recognition to end his high school football days.
“It was an amazing way to cap off my senior year of football,” Vickers said.
What is next for Vickers is a mystery. It is up in the air, like a shotgun snap to Benton.
For now, the phone lines are open. His email is ready. If a college comes calling, he will be ready. He only needs a few days to get ready anyway.
“What is next for me is to keep working, and see what offers come to the table,” Vickers said.