Camron Vickers All-Star game

Camron Vickers (55) celebrates a touchdown for the South All-Star team at the North-South All-Star Classic on Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Camron Waites.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Last Friday, Benjamin Russell senior Camron Vickers helped lead the South All-Star team to victory in the North-South All-Star Classic. 

Camron Vickers All-Star game 2

Camron Vickers (center, maroon helmet) readies a snap for the South All-Star team at the North-South All-Star Classic on Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Camron Waites.
Camron Vickers All-Star game 3
Camron Vickers smiles on the sidelines of the North-South All-Star Classic game in Mobile on Dec. 16, 2022.

