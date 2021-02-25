It wasn’t an easy win for the Wildcats Thursday evening but they managed to pull one out avoiding a bases-loaded situation not once, but twice in the first two innings to seal a 7-4 win.
The night started poorly for the Wildcats. Back-to-back four-pitch walks put the game on the ropes early for Benjamin Russell as Carson Riddle struggled to find the strike zone, but it wasn’t all bad.
Benjamin Russell had some luck on their side as a fly-out by Sean Darnell put the first out on the board. With a runner at second and third, a hit batter loaded the bases but a unique play happened.
A fly-out led to a double play. Zach Jones tagged up and scored and for the Panthers of Elmore County but an out at third ended the inning rather suddenly. Benjamin Russell’s first trip to the plate yielded a three-batter inning where a strikeout, ground out and fly-out saw them back on the defensive.
Elmore County’s Brandon White was sharp to begin the game and the offense was able to bring in another run in the second inning. The first batter of the second inning was hit by a pitch to reach first. The Panthers stole second on the third pitch of Payton Hall’s at-bat but a dropped third strike allowed Hall to reach first safely.
In the very next at-bat, the Panthers stole third and then scored on an error by Riddle.
Benjamin Russell made a switch at pitcher at this point to Sam Scales. The first pitch for Scales did bring in a run for a 2-0 lead but the following two pitchers led to the program finishing the inning where the Wildcats escaped without too much damage being done.
The Wildcats managed to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning scoring on a sharply hit single and a passed ball.
The third inning found the Panthers get back ahead once more on a sacrifice fly but it all fell apart in the bottom of the fourth.
After a flyout by BRHS’ Dax Culligan, the Wildcats managed to load the bases. Two of which came from a hit batter and seven-pitch walk. A single by Tyler Brown loaded the bases.
Jaxson Hay managed to put the Wildcats up with an RBI-double. The sixth run of the Wildcats came on a hustle play as Hay scored from second after Owen Wilson singled to centerfield.
The Wildcats were on top 6-3 and never looked back. Extra insurance was brought in late in the game but the Wildcats had the game won 7-3.
Darnell led the Panthers in the loss at the plate going 3-for-4 while the Wilson and Brown of BRHS each had two hits.