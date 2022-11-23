Despite exceptionally cold weather on Lake Martin over the weekend, the Benjamin Russell Anglers came out excelled in the fourth leg of the fishing season. The team picked up a second place finish, with four boats placing in the top 25.
“There were a lot of fish caught this weekend,” said head coach Josh Williams. “We were a little bit lower on the day, but not by much. We did well though. In order to win the fall, we have to be consistent. And we have held that.”
As has been the case all year for Benjamin Russell, no one boat has been the clear No. 1 for the Wildcats. On Lake Martin, the duo of Harleigh Chadwick and Cooper Spears picked up the best finish for their school, placing fourth overall.
“Each time, someone different steps up,” Williams said.
Chadwick and Spears caught six fish, on a seemingly high fish quantity day for all schools. Of the over 120 boats on the water, 99 caught at least one fish.
The middle school tandem pulled in six of their own, with a big fish total of 2.03 and a total weight of 10.02 pounds. Their top-5 finish actually was a huge contributor to Benjamin Russell’s second overall placement on the day.
“To have our consistency at the top, to have Harleigh and Cooper finish fourth, that gave us our most points to help us keep a lead,” Williams said. “That is what we look for. We need that consistency.”
The next highest boat for the Wildcats was the boat of Jackson Fuller and Davis Barnett, who have had solid showings all season. They also reeled in six fish, for a grand total of 8.63 pounds.
Grant Sheffield and Carson Pierce placed 13th on the day, catching another full boat of six fish for a total weight of 8.52.
Rounding out the top-25 for the Wildcats was Slade Davis and Stihl Smith who placed 23rd and reeled in six fish for 7.82 total pounds.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On the day, Benjamin Russell had 15 of its 16 total boats catch at least one fish, its best outing of the season.
The Wildcats were beaten out by Elmore County by just six points for the first place position, but the finish still keeps Benjamin Russell handily in the lead for the year.
With only one more tournament to go on Dec. 10, the Anglers are in the driver seat with a 68 point lead over second place Alabama Christian Academy.
If Benjamin Russell fishes well on the final day, the Wildcats could be coming home with a first place trophy.
“We have built ourselves a comfortable position in the lead,” Williams said. “As long as we don’t flop, and everyone else does well, we should be able to pull this one out.”
As for the other area schools competing, Horseshoe Bend’s team picked up a third place finish on the day.
The Generals were led by Brier Hardy and Thompson Gamble who placed eighth individually, hauling in six fish for 8.65 total pounds.
For the season, Horseshoe Bend is in third place, behind ACA and Benjamin Russell. The Generals have a 46 point lead over fourth place Straughn.
Dadeville and Reeltown also had nice showings with a Dadeville boat placing fifth and a Reeltown boat placing ninth.
The Tigers earned a fifth place finish behind a six-catch day by Hunter Ward and Austin Perry. Ward and Perry caught six fish, with a grand total of 9.75 pounds.
Reeltown’s Branton Spraggins and Reed Wood earned their ninth place day by catching six fish as well, for a grand total of 8.64 pounds, just .01 pounds shy of Horseshoe Bend’s eighth place boat.