Think back to the 2018 Clay Central game. Benjamin Russell looked defeated. The Volunteers were leading 17-0 just 34 seconds into the second half, and the Wildcats hadn’t been able to do much of anything against them.
Then all of a sudden, BRHS unleashed its offense. The team picked up its collective head and started to move the chains. It was by no means a quick comeback. The Wildcats didn’t throw three straight touchdown passes or run off 70 yards at a time. But they used short, quick passes, a bullying run game and an underdog mentality to storm back and take down Clay Central, 28-23.
That second half is exactly what the Wildcats are striving for in the 2019 season. They want to use their personnel wisely to create an offense that’s methodical; they hope to continue to be strong defensively; and they’ve worked on having a strong mental game to back it all up.
“When we come off the field in any game, we want to know that we really did play to our potential,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “I know that’s cliché and that’s what everybody says but last year, there were several games that we walked off the field and we felt like, ‘We just handed them that game.’ We spent a lot of time this offseason really focusing on competing and what it means to compete and what it is not to back down.”
It starts with hopefully improving their offense. The Wildcats did just fine defensively a year ago but managed to scored only 16.8 points per game. But with Carter Smith taking over the quarterback job and a slew of athletes around him, that should change.
“He’s taken on this role and he knows his job is to get the ball in athletes’ hands and distribute the ball,” coach Smith said. “We want to get the ball in space to athletes. If you can just complete the quick passes and get it to an athlete, then he’s got a little space to run instead of just banging your head. That’s kind of the mentality.”
One change Smith did say to expect was more passes to the running backs. Hezekiah Hunter will take back over the starting running back position after playing linebacker last year. He’ll be backed by Carl Russell, who is more of a power runner and got some good experience last year, and DeMarcus McNeal.
“(McNeal’s) a young guy we’re expecting big things out of,” Smith said. “That’s one of the things about playing that position is you take a lot of lumps and you really need a handful of guys that can go. We’ll go through the year and we’ll see who’s being the most effective. I think we have three pretty good guys that can go.”
Za Stowes and Ryan Willis both return at wide receiver and Smith is also excited about seeing Elijah Spivey, who really stood out during last year’s playoff loss to Spanish Fort. Marcus Freeman will also play at the X receiver.
“This year, we’ve tried to design it where if (the defense) is heavily focused on one guy, we’ve got things that can go back to this guy or that guy,” Smith said. “We’re not afraid to go anywhere with it.”
And fans should expect to see the offensive line be a lot stronger than it was last season. Joe Young and Damien Lawry are both seasoned returners to the line, while Dimitri Johnson, Brandon Sherum and Noah Benton all got time last year and will fill out the starting lineup.
Defensively, Benjamin Russell doesn’t boast a lot of depth on the line but the three it does have are extremely threatening. Pokey Norris will return at nose guard and he looks hungrier than ever after struggling with an injury last season. Colby Ford also returns to start on the defensive line and Onaje Brooks will start on the other end of BRHS’ 3-3 stack.
At linebacker, Brett Pitts and Lane Rigby both return and Pitts continues to show that competitive, gritty edge that won him Outlook Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. Now both are seniors and they are bringing up Anthony Journey, who will also start at OLB.
“Brett has such good vision,” Smith said. “He has an uncanny vision where he can see things in the pass cover game and in the run game. It’s like he can dissect what’s happening post-snap extremely quick. Playing beside Brett is helping (Anthony); he’s really picking up things.”
Benjamin Russell returns the most experience in the secondary where Ty Brown and Gavin Edwards both return at cornerback; both boast size and speed. Denzel Greene is the biggest defensive back in the world but he’s extremely quick and agile, and Dontarious Thomas will also start at DB.
“In the secondary, we’ve decided we’re going to play Za a little bit too,” Smith said. “He’ll play some at corner whenever we feel we need that experience or we need that lock down because he’s really good at locking somebody down.”
On special teams, Pitts will take over the punting duties and Campbell Woods will move up to be the starting kicker. Woods replaces the reliable Wilson Hays, but Woods is a two-year starter as the BRHS soccer goalie so his strength isn’t a question.
“It will have some growing pains because he hasn’t done it since he was in middle school but Campbell has a really strong leg,” Smith said. “As he learns how to kick, I think he’s going to turn out to be a really good one for us.”