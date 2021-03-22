Benjamin Russell High tackled a pretty interesting event this past weekend as the football program and new head coach Aubrey Blackwell hit the community for cleanup.
The event was even sweeter because it came during spring break, where many kids would’ve probably spent their time at home. Instead, a few students woke up early Saturday to help clean up their city areas.
To Blackwell, the experience was part of bringing the pride back to the school and community, and they hope to continue to do this as often as possible in the future.
“We will be very involved in promoting the growth and pride in what we have and who we are,” Blackwell said. “We represent so much more than just our number. I want our kids to work hard for what’s theirs. ‘We are BR’ is something we have said for years. It’s about all of us together. I want our community to know, we are their team and their program and we want to do our part to help our community when help is needed.”
The event was organized by coach Shundell Russaw. Blackwell says that the kids worked hard and every opportunity like this allows them to take pride in what makes Alexander City special.
“I see it all around. We have to grow it and make it bigger, brighter and more often,” Blackwell said. “The details will separate us on the football field. That goes the same for things in our community. When people come through our beautiful city, I want them to appreciate it and love it like we do. Everyone pulling and working together. That’s how we’ll be successful on Friday nights and that’s how our community will continue to grow stronger and more together.”
Blackwell says that the next community cleanup event will have the entire team out with jerseys on.