When a team finishes with a .500 record, it’s hard to say it had a bad season. But Benjamin Russell certainly didn’t have the season it wanted or expected, and the Wildcats aren’t often sitting at home during the first round of the postseason.
However, it’s tough to quantify Benjamin Russell’s season as “bad” because it really wasn’t. There were a lot of highs — knocking off Demopolis, which was ranked at the time; shutting out Beauregard and Valley; exploding for 55 points against Chilton County; having a defensive showdown with Stanhope Elmore — and regardless of what happened on the scoreboard, it seemed evident the Wildcats got better and better at what they wanted to do throughout the year.
“I thought we played well in some games, but there were games that we didn’t show up,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “I don’t feel like we showed up for Selma obviously or the Clay (Central) game. I’m not going to say we should’ve beaten Clay Central, but we didn’t show up. If the team that plays against Demopolis shows up, that’s a difference.”
And much like several other teams in Tallapoosa County, a few plays here and there and the season could’ve had a very different result. The Wildcats lost to Stanhope by just five points, and the Mustangs finished No. 2 out of Class 6A Region 3. They also suffered a 13-point loss at the hands of Wetumpka, and Smith can point to several instances in that game where things could’ve been a lot different. Just one is the fact BRHS gave up two touchdowns on the Indians’ opening two possessions. From there, it held Wetumpka to just 19 points.
“You take a couple plays out of the Wetumpka game and it could’ve been different,” Smith said. “You take away that block in the back when Brett (Pitts) scored and it’s a different game.”
More than anything Benjamin Russell would like to have the Selma game back. Aside from Opelika, which was just a flat-out better team than the Wildcats, Selma handed Benjamin Russell its largest defeat of the year. In that game, BRHS came out flat and made mistakes.
But the one positive is the Wildcats didn’t pack in it after that. Knowing the strength of Wetumpka and Opelika, it felt like the loss to Selma virtually eliminated BRHS from playoff contention despite it being only Week 3.
“I thought Selma was the point where we had to decide what kind of season this was truly going to be,” Smith said. “It may or may not have reflected in the scores of the games, but after that, our practices were good. We could’ve come and really tanked after that, and we didn’t.”
Throughout the season, Benjamin Russell was led by a really strong senior class that’s going to be tough to replace. But aside from everything those seniors did on the field, Smith said he was probably most proud of their perseverance. This class went through a head coaching change and virtually a complete turnover in coaching staff in addition to so many injuries this season.
“For all the ups and downs they had, they really weathered the storms,” Smith said. “When they needed to answer, they did, especially when somebody would go down. Whenever somebody got hurt, it seemed like somebody would step up in some aspect.”
Now with the season officially over, the Wildcats’ attention has already turned to the offseason. They started with their offseason weight training and conditioning Monday and the coaches will do 5-on-1s with athletes whenever possible — although there are a lot of multi-sport athletes who will be limited.
Smith also said he wants to put a focus on getting more athletes to play football.
“We’re trying to do a good job of recruiting the hallways and getting out quality kids,” Smith said. “To be quite honest, this school is full of quality kids. We’ve just gotta go and get them to come play.”