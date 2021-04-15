It was a long road to get to this point but the Benjamin Russell girls soccer program overcame everything to capture the Area 5 title.
In a season where they went 11-3-2 with a flawless 4-0 area record, the Wildcats were virtually untouchable in their final game of the season. Wetumpka gave up two goals, one on a penalty kick early from senior Jordan Osbourne and a late insurance goal from eighth-grader Camila Sanchez.
That was enough to capture the win when the final buzzer sounded but the entire season was a culmination of it all.
Benjamin Russell only lost three games. Their season opener against Smiths Station (6-0), Pell City (2-1) and Trinity Presbyterian (1-0) other than that, their wins were by more than two goals. The only win that wasn’t more than two was the 1-0 win over Marbury High.
“The season opened up against Smiths Station and dropped that game. Since that Smiths Station loss, our girls have gone 10-3-2 and scored a total of 64 goals and only given up six over that span,” BRHS head coach Lee Wagoner said. “I feel that after the first loss, we decided we were going to go to work, we were going to put the time and the effort in to get better and I’ve seen us grow throughout the season. You can see with the product we had on the field tonight that it was a good win.
“It started off a little slower than I would’ve liked for it to but at this point of the year, winning don’t have to be pretty,” he continued. “As long as you get it done.”
Winning an area title hasn’t fully set in for Wagoner who says that he’s more proud of his girls than anything else.
“That’s what set in right now,” Wagoner said. “They set this goal and we set small goals and big goals. This was something they wanted to accomplish and they went out there and did it. All the credit to them for going out and accomplishing this goal. Area champs are something to be proud of and I’m proud of them for getting it done.”
The postseason is right around the corner, next Thursday, the Wildcats will face the first round in state competition but there will be some enjoyment in the win from Thursday.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight but we’re going to move on quickly to our next opponent who looks like it’ll be Helena on Thursday,” Wagoner said. “We’ll do some light work just to get some touches in. We had three games this week so it will definitely be a light day and then we’ll take the weekend off. Come back ready to work on Monday. With playoff soccer, you don’t have more than three days in between games in playoff soccer. We’ll have a little bit extra time heading into the first-round match-up.
“That’s good and that will give us a little bit of time to rest up a bit, but those three days of practice are condition-heavy first, touch drills and tactical work the second day and then polishing on the final day,” Wagoner said. “Then you play and hope you do it all over again.”