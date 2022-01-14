Individual and team state championship play still awaits, but the playoff dual-meet playoff run for Benjamin Russell came to an end Friday.
The Wildcats fell in the first round to Gulf Shores 49-21 at Tallassee High School before defeating Spanish Fort in consolation play by a 45-28 margin.
A string of forfeits hindered the team’s chances in the first-round defeat.
“That’s hard to come back from. But the guys did exactly what we asked them to do. We knew we had a big task upon us but they gave it their best shot,” Benjamin Russell coach Michael Ransaw said. “We had a couple matches that we needed at the end to edge them out or at least tie them. But as a team we wrestled very well.”
Gulf Shores entered Friday’s competition as the No. 1 seed from its region.
The Dolphins swam by Tallassee in the state quarterfinals 59-9 immediately after beating Benjamin Russell in the first round, showing just how tall a task it would have been for the Wildcats to advance.
It went from tall to skyscraper-esque after the Wildcats had to forfeit four separate weight classes, handing their opponents 24 points.
“A quality team like Gulf Shores, it’s hard to come back,” Ransaw said. “As much as we can map it out with numbers and points and things, we’ve still got to come to the reality that that’s 24 points that you’re trying to make up.”
Benjamin Russell wasn’t bereft of winners in the dual though. Jamarion Whetstone pinned his opponent at 145 pounds, as did Sandlin Pike at 126 and SaVon Spradley at 170.
Lee Leonard grabbed a decision at 132 pounds as well.
“That’s what I asked them to do, [record pins], and that’s what they went out there and did,” Ransaw said.
Benjamin Russell and Spanish Fort traded pins like body blows in a contiguous consolation dual following both teams’ first-round loss.
Spradley and LeBrandom Gamble forced back-to-back first-round falls at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively, but they were sandwiched between two pins for the Toros and the Wildcats trailed 22-15 through seven matches.
Trace McCaleb, one of the most dominant wrestlers throughout the course of the season for Benjamin Russell, sliced that lead to 22-21 with another first round pin at 220 pounds and heavyweight Tymon Belyew followed with an early-third-round fall to make it 27-22 Wildcats entering the lowest weight classes.
Spanish Fort received a forfeit at 113 pounds to make the score 28-27 but it was yet another set of back-to-back pins at 120 and 126 pounds from Isaiah Stamps and Pike, respectively, that sealed the dual for Benjamin Russell at 39-28 with one match remaining.
“They responded exactly the way I wanted them to,” Ransaw said. “I said, ‘Let’s put Gulf Shores behind us. Let’s go into this consolation match here, let’s continue to wrestle.’”
Benjamin Russell’s season continues with the Blue Devil Brawl Monday.
The run to individual and team state championships begins Feb. 11 with super sectional tournament play.
“We’ve got a couple more big tournaments we’re going to, individual tournaments,” Ransaw said. “We’re going to try to keep everyone healthy and get everyone into sectionals.”