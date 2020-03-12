Consistency has been an issue for Benjamin Russell’s baseball team but Tuesday night, the Wildcats put together one of their most complete efforts and earned a 10-6 victory over Chilton County.
Benjamin Russell (9-4) came out extremely strong, putting up six runs in the first two innings. That’s been rather common for the Wildcats this season but rather than letting that early lead slip away, BRHS kept building on it and held off a Tigers rally.
“We swung the ball really well,” BRHS coach Richy Brooks said.
Joe Young had a double and a triple to lead the offense, and Colby Riddle had a clutch two-out RBI single in the first inning to help the Wildcats start strong. Brett Pitts smashed a three-run home run and Denzel Greene added two hits and an RBI. Cade Brooks had one single and drove in a run.
Coach Brooks was especially impressed with Carter Smith, who started on the mound.
“He threw the first three innings and pitched as well as he’s thrown it all year,” Brooks said.
Dax Culligan entered in relief for two innings and scattered a few hits but didn’t allow any runs. Pitts then came in to finish things off but struggled with some control issues and gave up four runs. However, the defense played well behind him to keep the Wildcats out of too much trouble.
That’s one thing Brooks has been looking for more than anything. Although Benjamin Russell hasn’t necessarily pitched as well as it would’ve liked so far, what’s more frustrating for Brooks is when the Wildcats aren’t pitching well, they’re aren’t doing enough in other areas to overcome that.
“When we put what we feel like are our best guys on the mound, we’re playing well behind them and doing well,” Brooks said. “We’re not supporting the other guys or getting the pitching we need — one or the other — as consistently as we want to. We have to have other guys step up pitching and when we’re not throwing our top three or four guys, we have to play well behind him.”