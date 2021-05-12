Benjamin Russell’s softball team battled to a tie through five innings with Helena, who boasts a 43-11 record this season, but were unable to come away with a victory in the first round of the Tuscaloosa regional tournament Wednesday.
The Wildcats fell to the Huskies 6-1 after a five-run sixth inning from Helena.
Taylor Harris threw all six innings for Benjamin Russell, and only two of the six runs she allowed were earned. Chloe Davis batted in the team’s lone run.
The Huskies loaded the bases in the sixth before an error scored a run and broke a 1-1 tie. Julia Wilkins singled home an additional run before a bunt and a two-run single from Alana Scott extended the advantage to 6-1.
Benjamin Russell fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but held the Huskies scoreless in frames two through five thanks to steady pitching from Harris and reliable defense, particularly from third baseman Leah Leonard, who recorded five assists.
Davis tied the game on a single that scored Leonard in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to achieve victory for the Wildcats.