More is known about the inner workings of the human brain than is known about this year’s Benjamin Russell soccer team.
First-year head coach J.D. Atkins, who coached against the Wildcats previously at Dothan, doesn’t yet know his team’s skill level. He doesn’t know what formation he’ll employ. For the most part, he and his staff don’t even know who their players will be.
Four players from last year’s varsity squad return. That is all. Not four starters, four total players. Benjamin Russell lost 12 seniors from last year’s 9-6-2 squad.
“No matter how you shake it this year, we’re gonna be young. There’s gonna be some growing pains,” Atkins said. “We’re kind of hitting a reset button here.”
The next three months leading into high school soccer season should be an interesting period of discovery as the Wildcats host tryouts, figure out their lineup, roll out formations and designate tactics to rebuild what will be a very young squad.
Atkins spent much of his athletic career playing American football, but it was his senior year of high school that some friends talked him into taking up what is referred to as football everywhere outside the U.S.
As his coaching career began on the gridiron, he picked up soccer as a second sport as soon as possible, landing his first job on the pitch at Central of Phenix City coaching junior varsity.
While head coach at Dothan in 2021, he got a chance to preview Benjamin Russell’s program when the two teams met for a match. The Wildcats won 1-0 on a late-game penalty.
“They were a really good, really physical team,” Atkins said. “A really good defensive team. They gave us some fits offensively, frustrated our attackers a little bit.”
Atkins posted a 13-10-6 record in his two seasons with the Wolves, including a strong 7-1-3 mark in 2020 before COVID shut down the season. They were ranked No. 5 in the state for Class 6A.
Now at Benjamin Russell, the run up to spring begins with team tryouts Monday. They will run through Wednesday.
Those competitions will fill out most of the Wildcats’ roster. There’s just a few pieces returning that Atkins knows he can build around.
In terms of attackers, senior Tate Reynolds is an exciting player with the ball at his feet, Atkins stated. Although he could switch positions this year depending on team needs.
“He’s probably 5’4, 5’5 on a good day,” Atkins said. “Small kid, but just full of energy. Really physical. Throws his body around. Always getting the edge on 50/50 balls. I remember being really impressed with him a lot, how he played the game last year, what we had seen from him last year.”
A member of this past season’s junior varsity team, junior Noah Alsobrook, is an early frontrunner to start as a central midfielder, Atkins said. He served as the team’s backup in 2021 and kicked for the football team this fall.
Soccer is his first passion for sure, however, and he’s one of a few Benjamin Russell players who participate year-round via club teams.
“What I like most about Noah, watching Noah compete, is that Noah is really calm,” Atkins said. “He’s really level-headed. There’s not many ups and downs, and that’s kind of what you want out of center mid. So I’m excited to see what he’ll do at varsity.”
Senior Kennedy Ingram and junior Jaxon Kerley return from the 2021 varsity squad and will also factor into Benjamin Russell’s starting lineup.
Atkins doesn’t have a formation or approach set in mind for the team to utilize, as he plans to design a scheme around his talent, he said. The team should have everything squared away well before its first match, though.
Benjamin Russell kicks off its season at Smiths Station Feb. 8.