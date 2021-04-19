The postseason in baseball is officially here and the first trip to 3A’s state playoffs for the Reeltown Rebels have them facing Excel High School.
Excel High School is a 3A Area 5 school and finished second in area play with a 2-2 record.
For the Rebels, the Area 7 champions, there is a chilled demeanor from Rebel head coach Trey Chambers.
As the pressure ramps up for the postseason, Chambers says that this is what every program strives toward in each season but has expectations for the game against their new foe.
“I expect us to go out and do what we have been doing all year,” Chambers said. “Which is compete at a high level and remain poised.”
The Rebels dropped their last three games straight with their closest loss (9-7) coming against Alabama Christian Academy. Their other two games were a 10-4 loss to Elmore County and 10-0 loss to Opp.
Chambers says that it’s not a cause for concern.
“It's only concerning if you let it be,” Chambers said. “We are okay and have a good mindset entering our first 3A state playoffs.”
The Rebels don’t bring much playoff experience with them. They have a few who went to the postseason as younger players, but the majority of the roster this year doesn’t have that experience. Chambers says that will play a role, but it’s not the most important piece to the game.
“We have coaches who have been in these moments before and we have prepped our players on what to expect and how to handle it,” Chambers said confidently.
The Rebels just have to find a way to capitalize on experience and the only way they can do that is to play to what they’re capable of as a program.
With the postseason arriving, there’s a buzz going through the school.
Chambers knows it as well but also notes the vibe isn’t just one of excitement.
“The players have enjoyed the grind,” he said. “They have worked hard to be in the position they're in and are looking to continue to do so. They understand that we are playing for keeps now and it's an ‘us or them’ mentality. We have to keep things simple and remain poised at all times. So the vibe will continue to be all business.”
Reeltown’s postseason journey begins Friday at Reeltown with two games. The first game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start with the second game slated for 6 p.m. If the teams split, a third game will be played Saturday at noon if needed.