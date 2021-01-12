Wrestling was busy this weekend at Benjamin Russell High School as Pike Road claimed the Class 5A/6A Region 2 title; however, the All-Region team also shared the spotlight.
Ahead of the awards ceremony, 14 athletes were called to center mat to accept All-Region honors voted on by coaches Saturday afternoon.
Benjamin Russell and Pike Road each had five athletes picked for honors during the event. Tallassee was next with three as Opelika claimed the final placement.
The complete All-Region team is listed below.
Rutland Phillips – Tallassee
Hines Duncan – Pike Road
Sandlin Pike – Benjamin Russell
Myers Duncan – Pike Road
Jake Bryant – Pike Road
George Coley – Pike Road
Jamarion Whetstone – Benjamin Russell
Will Lackey – Tallassee
John Coley – Pike Road
Savon Spradley – Benjamin Russell
Ethan Stevenson – Tallassee
Jack Pritchard – Opelika
Demitri Johnson – Benjamin Russell
Damien Lawry – Benjamin Russell
Pike Road came out with the win over the Wildcats to take home region honors but the two-day event featured a few ups and downs for the BRHS squad.