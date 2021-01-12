All-Region Wrestling honors
Jake Arthur/The Outlook All-Region athletes following action Saturday.

 Jake Arthur

Wrestling was busy this weekend at Benjamin Russell High School as Pike Road claimed the Class 5A/6A Region 2 title; however, the All-Region team also shared the spotlight.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, 14 athletes were called to center mat to accept All-Region honors voted on by coaches Saturday afternoon.

Benjamin Russell and Pike Road each had five athletes picked for honors during the event. Tallassee was next with three as Opelika claimed the final placement.

The complete All-Region team is listed below.

Rutland Phillips – Tallassee

Hines Duncan – Pike Road

Sandlin Pike – Benjamin Russell

Myers Duncan – Pike Road

Jake Bryant – Pike Road

George Coley – Pike Road

Jamarion Whetstone – Benjamin Russell

Will Lackey – Tallassee

John Coley – Pike Road

Savon Spradley – Benjamin Russell

Ethan Stevenson – Tallassee

Jack Pritchard – Opelika

Demitri Johnson – Benjamin Russell

Damien Lawry – Benjamin Russell

