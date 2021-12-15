There isn’t an off switch for Gavyn Vickers.
His version of relaxation is lifting weights. He did so to take out his frustrations after one Benjamin Russell game in which he felt he played poorly. The team bus arrived back in Alexander City, he went straight to the gym.
That unrelenting drive shows in his statistics. It’s exceedingly rare for an interior defensive lineman to lead a defense in tackles but that’s exactly what Vickers did, recording 74 takedowns with an exorbitant 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks, adding on an additional 20 quarterback pressures. He added two caused fumbles.
He did all of it with a broken left hand. His entire senior season was spent in a cast.
For those reasons, he’s been selected as the Alexander City Outlook’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“He has a motor that is a pure gift from God, because it’s one that never slows down,” Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “I’ve never had a player that’s practiced harder than he did. Every single day. There was never a day that Gavyn walked out there to the practice field and took off. It was amazing.”
Vickers broke his hand in practice during the week leading up to the Wildcats’ first game against Huffman.
“I was thinking, ‘This doesn't need to happen, this doesn't need to happen,’” Vickers said. “I started playing with it. I started doing decent with it. But it was kind of fuel for me, in a weird way. It’s like a test. I feel like God throws obstacles at you to help you overcome things.”
He missed that game and an incredibly short stint in the weight room, going back against the advice of doctors. No one could keep him away from it though.
His move from defensive end to defensive tackle before the season presented some challenges too. Vickers is on the leaner side at 245 pounds, but Benjamin Russell had a hole that needed to be filled at the position and he stepped up.
“I love pass rushing, that’s my thing,” Vickers said. “But my team needed me in the middle, so I had to go to the middle. What’s best for the team is what’s best. It’s different, but not a whole lot different. It’s just hitting gaps and angles.”
His contributions weren’t limited to defense. Vickers was featured on the Wildcats’ kickoff unit and when the team unveiled a power-running formation called “wing,” he lined up at fullback.
Blackwell said it’s something he wishes he’d have done earlier. Vickers proved more than capable as a lead blocker clearing lanes for running back DeMarcus McNeal or cornerback-turned-quarterback Ty Williams.
“We just played him,” Blackwell said. “He never once cramped up. He never once took himself out and he continued to play full speed. Having players like him is very rare, with the dedication and the respect he gives the game of football. That’s what makes him so unique.”
Vickers is still on the lookout for a major college offer. A couple of smaller schools have given him opportunities, he said, but he’s searching for a place that can give him a full ride. He’s open to going anywhere in the country.
“I want to go play somewhere, a decent-sized school,” Vickers said. “It doesn’t have to be Alabama or anything. Just D-II, D-III, somewhere where I can get a scholarship because I don’t have a lot of money. So I’m just trying to do that and, hopefully, it’ll work out. I know God’s got a plan; and if it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be and if it does, it’s meant to be.”