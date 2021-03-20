This week’s Alex City Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Brooke Milner from Horseshoe Bend High School.
With over 3,000 reader votes cast for all three athletes and a difference of 129 votes between first and second, Milner picked up this week’s honor. During last week’s play for the Generals, there was no shortage of power at the plate over the Generals’ seven games as three hits led to homeruns for Milner.
“It’s not surprising that her last three hits were homeruns,” Horseshoe Bend head coach Hagen Whiteard said. “She hits the ball hard and when she does she makes things happen. Whether it’s a homerun, an RBI, or just moving the runners, she is an important part of our line up.”
It also helped that Milner drove in eight RBIs to help the program. She was even a tougher out managing to get walked six times and on the pitching side of things, 17 batters fell via punch-out over 22 innings of play.
“Brooke always has the best attitude,” Whiteard said. “She works hard to keep the rest of the team up and focused in the game. She is becoming more confident in the circle and it shows.”