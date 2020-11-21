After feeling like couch potatoes for the better part of the year, locals are stretching their legs with a flag football league based in Alex City.
“We are really excited to get it started again,” assistant athletic supervisor Toby Thomas said. “We’ve been hosting the event the last two years around this time and have had a good turnout, plus word seems to keep spreading. After (COVID-19) there are a lot of people looking to get active, so we are giving the community an outlet to do so.”
The Alexander City Parks and Recreation staff has put together a co-ed flag football league with registration open now, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 10. The league will play its games around 1 p.m. Sundays and is set to begin on Dec. 13 at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. Teams will play two games on game days and after 10 games will begin a playoff bracket to find out who is the best flag football team in the area.
Registration is $150 for teams with a $15 charge per team each game for referee fees. Teams will consist of eight players on the field at one time. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to register.