Reaching 1,000 points seemed like a dream that may never happen for Horseshoe Bend senior Klark James. But with two games to go in his final regular season as a General, James proved even himself wrong.
“It was only a dream,” James said. “I never thought it would happen. I prayed about it. I kept praying about it and it finally happened.”
In a win over Beulah on Wednesday, James hit the century mark for his career.
On Friday, the school awarded James for his accomplishment with his own signed ball to commemorate his monumental accomplishment. James paid the favor back with a win over Beauregard in his final regular season game.
The moppy-haired guard led all scorers with 19 points. Nineteen was deemed “quiet” by both coach Chad Kison and James himself. Not many people consider leading the game in scoring an off night, but to Kison that is just a testament to James as a player.
“It was not like he was flashy all night, he just did what he was supposed to do,” Kison said. “He is always so consistent, so even. He does what he needs to do to get us a victory.”
Emotions ran high in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s contest, as both teams were assessed technical fouls with only a few minutes to play. A sideline skirmish got both teams and fan bases fired up. But not James.
James kept his cool composure and his smile on his face. While he did not record a basket in the game’s final frame, his presence alone was enough for the team to see itself to a 43-35 victory.
“That is just what he has grown up doing,” Kison said. “His last two years that is what he has been for us. He is just a leader. He shows it by his actions out there, what he says to his teammates and how he handles himself. He knows what needs to get done to get a win.”
To Kison, there is no player more deserving than James to hit 1,000. For four years, James has kept his nose to the grindstone and played his heart out each and every night. Whether it was a 19-point game, or a 30-plus point outing, it all led up to 1,000.
“This is a huge deal,” Kison said. “Just for his work, his ethic, for what he puts into the game, to see him awarded with that 1,000 points is a pretty big deal for us.”
When asked what makes James who he is, Kison had to think. There was not one good word to describe No. 4. So, he settled with two words.
“To me, he is just all-around,” Kison said. “He is a basketball guy. He is a good student, a good teammate and just a good kid. He does stuff right, the way it is supposed to be done. He puts in the hardwork and just loves the game. He deserves a chance to get to the next level.”
James said that he owes his scoring title to the effort that he puts into basketball. Many athletes want it, but there are very few that want it as bad as James. His 1,000 points is now permanent proof of that.
“I put in the work in the summer,” James said. “I have put in an outrageous amount of work. I just keep working, keep working. I try not to force anything and just keep getting after it.”
The senior is not just a ball hog, who scores each and every time he gets the chance. He is a facilitator, who can just as easily pop a contested floater as he can hit a player with a behind-the-back pass.
On Friday, James’ center Jacob Turner notched 10 points, with half of that coming in the fourth quarter. Turner even caught a ball that came on a no-look pass from James. That is just what he does.
“I love scoring the ball, I love getting my teammates involved,” James said.
With the regular season now behind them, the Generals must prepare for the area tournament. Areas is a sort of purgatory for James and his squad, a place where they can’t escape. Now that James has one dream checked off, he is looking to accomplish another next week, starting with Tuesday’s tournament game against Lanett.
“I want to go to the playoffs,” James said. “There is not much more I have ever wanted to do. I have gotten beat in the last part of the area tournament every year. I have always wanted to make the playoffs.”