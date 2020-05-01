The NFL kicked off its annual draft last week with the first round of seven beginning last Thursday then continuing through Saturday.
Most teams addressed needs to make them better moving forward. However, a couple teams addressed the quarterback position a little too early, leaving fans and players wondering what’s actually going on.
In the first round, the Philadelphia Eagles missed out on a chance for LSU star receiver Justin Jefferson and instead reached for Texas Christian University receiver Jalen Reagor, whom everyone believes was going to be a second- or possibly even third-round pick. Jefferson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the pick right after the Eagles, leaving a sour taste in Philly Nation’s mouth.
Then to make matters more confusing general manager Howie Roseman decided with the Eagles’ second-round pick he would take Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has played in as many meaningful college games as any player has in the history of the game. With three straight playoff appearances to go along with conference titles, he’s the real deal and, with work, could be a franchise guy in the NFL.
What makes this a questionable pick is the fact the Eagles signed Carson Wentz to a $100 million deal last offseason. With the guaranteed money, the Eagles can’t trade Wentz unless they want to be in salary cap prison for the next five to seven years. But they shouldn’t even want to trade Wentz.
In 2017, Wentz was the hands down the MVP and best player in football before his injury against the Los Angeles Rams and last season carried the franchise to the playoffs by himself with one of the worst receiving corps in league history.
Roseman said Hurts will be used at several positions besides quarterback but if that’s the case, why not draft a versatile running back or receiver who is comfortable in that role?
If the Eagle’s selection was unsettling then what the Green Bay Packers did was flat-out blasphemy. The Packers made it to the NFC Championship game last season and lost to the San Francisco 49ers because they couldn’t stop the run or move the ball consistently on offense.
With that being said, it was a no brainer the Packers needed to look for defensive tackles and receivers. Not only did they not get a single player for either of those positions, the Packers decided to trade up in the first round for quarterback Jordan Love.
Love is athletic and has a cannon arm but is by far the least developed QB of all the quarterbacks taken the whole draft. He’s a real project who has potential, but if he didn’t blow people away at Utah State and the weak schedule it plays, how is he going to manage a game with guys 1,000 times more talented than the competition Love faced in college?
Then to make the fans really upset, the Packers used their second-round pick to draft a running back. Not only did the front office of Green Bay not address any needs early, they drafted backups to their two best players — one of whom is in his prime, Aaron Jones. Yes, Aaron Rodgers has only a couple good years left, but why not take advantage of them while you can?
Both picks feel like a reach and make this year’s draft for the Packers seem like a waste.
Just like the Eagles, the Packers can’t trade the unhappy Rodgers for a couple more years unless they want dead cap money to implode their roster for seasons to come. It’s an unnecessary pickle the front office has found itself in.
Some teams are too scared to be irrelevant for a season and in doing so they mess up what’s right in front of them and become the thing they were trying to avoid most. Both teams have some explaining to do but the explaining needs to be done on the field.
Don’t just tell us your “master plan.” Show us.