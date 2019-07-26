Tommy Tuberville did something few people in the state thought he or any other Auburn University football coach would ever do.
He beat Alabama six straight years.
He wasn’t bashful about it either, thrusting six fingers into the air while coming off the field to celebrate the final victory in the string — the 2007 triumph over Nick Saban in Saban’s first year as the Crimson Tide’s coach.
Tuberville took advantage of instability in Tuscaloosa to put together the winning streak and if he can do that he can certainly win Alabama’s U.S. Senate election in 2020.
In fact, he will have a tougher time winning the Republican primary against Bradley Byrne, Roy Moore and John Merrill than he would beating incumbent Democrat Doug Jones.
If your name isn’t Roy Moore, any Republican would likely defeat Jones in this deeply red state. Even a lot of Alabama fans would probably vote for Tuberville over Jones, especially since they’ve long gotten over the six straight losses to Tuberville with almost as many national championships under Saban.
Tuberville is far from a token candidate and will be campaigning in the area this weekend, not that he’s a stranger from his Auburn days. It’s more than conceivable he could carry Tallapoosa County in the March GOP primary and, if he wins it, in the general election.