Journalism is more than just the reporters at city council meetings, charity events and first days of school. We are on the scene of some of the most horrific things you could ever imagine, and we’re often there in the middle of the night.
This past Monday night is no different.
While most everyone in the community slept soundly through the night, our reporter was at the scene of the most gruesome crime scene he, and some of the law enforcement responding, had ever seen.
At that time, we had no idea what was happening or how bad it truly was. We knew there were deceased victims because the coroner was there. We knew someone had been held captive because the victim had escaped and been found earlier that morning. We knew the person accused of those crimes had already been arrested because Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett had said there was no present danger to the community. But beyond that, we had no idea what transpired inside that mobile home.
Our reporter was there, observing everything from a respectful distance, but he was the only reporter there. No other outlet showed up. No other outlet knew something was happening on County Road 34. Because our reporter knew the area, knew the law enforcement response was out of the ordinary and knew he had a job to do, he went, and gathered information that no other outlet had. The New York Times, The Washington Post and countless other national media outlets picked up the story, but they didn’t know the details like we did, because they couldn’t see what we saw.
Not every story we work on turns into a national talking point, but the stories that don’t are just as important to us as the stories that do.
We don’t say this to brag about what we do. We say this to show our readers that we are doing what it takes to get the information and be at the scenes no one ever wants to see.
