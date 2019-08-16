After Saturday, residents and those traveling through Alexander City will notice cleaner roadsides thanks to a dedicated local group and volunteers.
The Clean Community Partnership is gathering Saturday for its Third Saturday Cleanup and we encourage our readers to get out and help the cause.
It’s something we are passionate about and feel everyone can benefit from. Picking up trash may not sound all that fun but it’s so much more than that. It’s about helping our community. How can Alexander City prosper if visitors or potential investors see trash littering our roadsides? It makes it difficult.
That’s where you come in. You have the opportunity to help out your city in a huge way by volunteering to clean up the roadsides. Anyone is welcome to clean up their neighborhood or city streets anytime he or she feels led to, but this is an organized way that makes it easy for anyone to get involved.
The CCP provides cleanup materials and supplies so you don’t need anything. It will all be ready for you at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Broad Street Plaza downtown.
It is also beneficial for volunteers because donating your time and efforts to a good cause always makes your heart warm. It’s a deed you can certainly feel proud about doing.
We hope turnout will be high Saturday and are endlessly proud of the members of this organization for continuing to put their hearts into this project to better our city.
Your efforts do not go unnoticed by us and we hope more people get involved this weekend.