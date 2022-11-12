Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news talk show Rightside Radio.
I was doing some land navigation training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, several years ago. That was always one of my favorites things to do. But on that particular day, I broke through some brush and came up on an old cemetery out in the middle of nowhere. There was an old wrought iron fence around the perimeter, and it seemed ancient. I stopped what I was doing and spent a few minutes looking at the old, weathered headstones and foot markers, most of which dated back to the early-mid 1800’s. And as I did, I found myself wondering, “Does anyone even know this is here?"
But then I remembered the map and sure enough realized that I had stumbled on a known site. It was labeled as “Lincoln Cemetery”, and it was where Abraham Lincoln’s mother was reportedly buried. Of course, that also allowed me to precisely confirm my location on the land navigation exercise. So, I reoriented myself to my next compass bearing, and moved off from there to navigate further.
I was reminded of that moment in the backwoods of Fort Knox because of a story that I ran across just last week. Apparently, in the Brighton community in Jefferson County, Alabama, firefighters were called out to a brush fire that was burning several acres deep in the woods. Firefighters from Brighton, Lipscomb and Birmingham all responded and when they did, they were all surprised to find an abandoned cemetery deep in the woods. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief said the graveyard had at least 20 gravesites all of which were in various states of disrepair and dating back over 100 years. Photos in the article showed broken headstones and one collapsed burial vault. Mature trees had long grown up in and around the graves.
But the thing that really got me in the article was not just that they found it, but that when he was talking about it the Assistant Fire Chief said, “Nobody knew it was there”.
How does it get to the point that no one knows that a cemetery is there? It’s a clear indication that we can in fact forget our history if we are not careful. I would like to believe that history cannot repeat itself because surely there are those who will teach it to the next generation. But the reality is that as surely as a community can forget that a cemetery even exists at all that we as a nation can forget our history, our sacrifices, and our heritage. It can happen and it does so generally by simple neglect.
But here’s the point: if history can be so easily forgotten then we should not assume for a minute that it’s not possible for it to be forgotten here and now. The left wants so badly to renovate history to fit their notions. The 1619 Project would have us believe that we are nation not founded on sacrifice and the belief in self-determination but rather a society built solely on the backs of slaves and that we are still to this day a systemically racist society. A whole generation of kids now has no personal reference point for 9/11. History classes in school are too often subjective and taught from a world view as opposed to a historically accurate context.
Why would all of this be? Why would it be necessary to change the manner and means by which a whole generation views their history. The answer is simple but diabolical. Because when you control the narrative of a country’s origins, the sacrifices, the victories and even the defeats, you can control the way that generation thinks, acts and cares about that nation.
We cannot lose our history. It must not only be recorded accurately but taught accurately. Like the cemetery I found deep in the woods at Fort Knox history can be a guide for the future. It can fix our spot on the map if it is clearly marked and give us the reference for navigating our future. To do so we must keep it firmly fixed “on the map”.
If we don’t take the steps necessary to ensure that our nations greatness and the sacrifices of our founders are accurately remembered, then we will one day be like the burning forgotten cemetery lost in the middle of the woods and “nobody knew it was there”.
