Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news talk show Rightside Radio.

I was doing some land navigation training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, several years ago. That was always one of my favorites things to do. But on that particular day, I broke through some brush and came up on an old cemetery out in the middle of nowhere. There was an old wrought iron fence around the perimeter, and it seemed ancient. I stopped what I was doing and spent a few minutes looking at the old, weathered headstones and foot markers, most of which dated back to the early-mid 1800’s. And as I did, I found myself wondering, “Does anyone even know this is here?"

