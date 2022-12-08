A Charlie Brown Christmas first aired on CBS in 1965. In the 57 years since, it has rightfully become a cultural icon.
The “Peanuts” comic strip, created by Charles Schulz, had been around for a decade before he had the idea to move his characters to television.
Not exactly light and carefree, the “Peanuts” kids did have a certain darkness to them; they struggled with adult-sized themes in a child’s world.
The back story of the making of the Charlie Brown Christmas special is fascinating. Schulz operated on a shoestring budget, which explains the choppy animation style and the (by today’s standards) poorly mixed sound. While not particularly religious, Schulz felt that a retelling of the Christmas story from Luke was a vital part of the narrative. Network bosses bristled at this, and asked him to cut the Bible story from the show. He refused, saying, “if we don’t tell the true meaning of Christmas, who will?”
This cartoon was also missing a laugh track, characteristic of many of the animated productions of its day. The voices of real children were used, as opposed to seasoned professional voice actors.
Perhaps most notably, the jazzy score by the Vince Guaraldi trio lent an elegiac quality to much of the action in the special. The background music we hear as Charlie Brown searches for a sincere Christmas can, at times, be heartbreaking.
Charlie Brown is an Everyman character, a lovable loser who never stops trying, despite so-called friends who call him “stupid” and “blockhead” continuously, especially when he fails to find the perfect Christmas tree for the school play he was chosen to direct.
In the midst of all of Charlie Brown’s drama, other characterizations shine with sincerity. Lucy the foulmouthed bully; Schroeder the classical pianist; Snoopy the not-so-loyal beagle who saves the day; and Linus as the voice of reason, who takes center stage and recites the Gospel passage.
Animation has experienced a renaissance in recent decades. The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman, American Dad, South Park, Family Guy, Robot Chicken, SpongeBob SquarePants, and many others are found at virtually any time of day on any channel. However, along with this expansion of offerings, the temptation to overload every frame with sarcasm and cynicism is prevalent. There is also a reliance on scatological humor for cheap laughs, even on the better shows.
A Charlie Brown Christmas stands alone as the only real example of simplicity and sincerity during the Christmas season. There are no fancy effects, no celebrity voice-overs, and not even really any guffaws - just an honest search for the truth behind the holiday.
Michael Bird is a choral director for Tallassee City Schools.