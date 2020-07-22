At Monday’s meeting, the Alexander City City Council postponed the public hearing and tabled the vote on a permanent moratorium restricting certain businesses from locating to the downtown area.
Councilmembers said they wanted to learn more about the effects it would have one way or another before making a decision. A public hearing allows community members the opportunity to speak their minds and become more knowledgeable on the subject as well.
What originated as a focus on downtown businesses has expanded to the thoroughfares of Cherokee Road and Washington Street. As a result, this issue concerns many residents, business owners and community organizations including Main Street Alexander City, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and city officials. But the buck doesn’t stop with any one individual.
Some feel the city should not turn away the idea of any new operation while others feel an ordinance would benefit the downtown by exempting certain establishments.
Regardless of your stance, The Outlook encourages you to attend the public hearing whenever it is announced and make your voices heard. Whether you’re a business owner that is affected or merely a concerned citizen, the opportunity to weigh your thoughts about it and express your opinion is there.
The public hearing has not yet been announced by the city council but it’s certainly an issue residents should have a stake in and this is their chance.
The moratorium discriminates against opening any new tattoo shops, vape or tobacco shops, pay-day loan businesses, advance car title businesses, check cashing or cash-and-go businesses, liquor or package stores, pawn shops and arcades.
Councilmembers need to hear from their constituents to make a well thought out decision that benefits those they represent. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind and let them know. We should all have a vested interest in our community.