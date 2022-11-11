Well, it has been a while since I graced these pages with an editorial. For those of you who followed my past writings prior to becoming mayor, this editorial is more Alexander City business oriented than politically oriented. As you all saw in the Wednesday paper, SL Alabama really stepped up to show their commitment to Alexander City. The charitable contributions to local groups and education institutions were very generous. Not only immediately, but some of the programs will continue for ten years. My opinion is that SL took to heart the letter we sent upon discovery of the findings of the Department of Labor. SL immediately instituted corrective measures to ensure this situation will never happen again. The replacement of Mr. Choi (the last President) with Mr. Koo, who had lived and worked in Alexander City for years demonstrated SL’s desire to repair the relationship with Alexander City. I commend Mr. Koo and SL Alabama for correcting this unfortunate situation in an expedient and professional manner. With 680 jobs on the line, we will do everything in our power to retain these jobs for our citizens.
