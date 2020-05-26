When I first met Jerry Peters, I knew instantly we would be friends. How could you not smile around his free-spirited, kind, vivacious personality?
Jerry was not like anybody I had met in the South before — honestly Jerry was like nobody I had ever met before. He was the epitome of one of a kind and an extremely talented, unique artist.
At his funeral Friday, his niece April Gamble said if you met Jerry you might think he was crazy but that’s what made him special. And, if so, he was my kind of crazy.
If you didn’t know Jerry, he always had on bright colors, usually tie-dye, a ring on each finger and his long gray beard matched his equally long gray ponytail.
He had a flair for turning junk into treasure and expressed himself through his art, which could be seen on any form of media you could think of.
The first Christmas my late boyfriend Lee and I were together, he gave me a pig crafted by Jerry. His rusty, long snout, vintage old coffee container for a body and funky assortment of accessories was just perfect. I have a love for pigs and have collected them since I was little so this one will forever hold an extra special place in my heart.
I spent many days hanging at Red Hill Gallery watching Jerry and Loren Martorana mold some funky pottery and make us all laugh. His laugh was as infectious as his smile — and almost as good as his big bear hugs.
That big bear hug was so comforting when he walked in the door and spotted me at Lee’s celebration of life, which is the last time I saw Jerry.
I knew him mostly from his Red Hill tribe, as I call them. Lee was part of that tribe and I hurt for those guys who have lost yet another member this year. It seems surreal to be honest. So I’m saying now, OK you guys; that’s enough.
Through my tears and memories rolling through my mind Friday, I had to put on a big ole grin when the closing song to Jerry’s service was Van Morrison’s “Brand New Day.” Van Morrison is my jam and holds so much meaning in my life. Anytime they asked me at Red Hill what we wanted to listen to, Van Morrison it was. Just another check mark on my list of reasons Jerry and I got along.
I learned some things I didn’t know about Jerry though. He was an athlete in high school and worked at Russell Corp. for 30 years. I knew he loved deeply and was a loyal friend but I felt it Friday from his family and loved ones just how special he was to them.
I heard stories about Jerry’s honest, dedicated friendship and the ways he pushed the ones he loved to be their very best.
If he were here now, he’d be the one to cheer us all up. His zest for life guaranteed you couldn’t stay in a bad mood. I didn’t know Jerry for a long time and I didn’t even know him that well but I sure will miss him.
Jerry’s art was as beautiful, spirited and eclectic as his soul.
My thoughts are with his family and those who loved him so. What I do know is Jerry is creating inspirational art in the afterlife and probably drinking a cold one with Lee. At least I know they’re not alone.
As sung by Van Morrison, “When all the dark clouds roll away and the sun begins the shine, I see my freedom from across the way and it comes right in on time.”
Live free, rock on and peace out, friend.
