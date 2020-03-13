I have fibromyalgia and this crazy weather has been causing a flare, so I have time to do some more observing.
I’ve been watching the news more. In my opinion, the media is trying to create a panic over the coronavirus. We are a country of millions of people, yet as of Monday there are less than 500 cases and less than 20 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We need to keep it in perspective. Most, if not all, of those who have died, are elderly with underlying medical conditions that have compromised their immune systems.
Yesterday I was in Walmart where there wasn’t any kind of hand sanitizer (save for soap) or anti-bacterial wipe to be found. It’s good to be prepared, but stockpiling supplies to the point where there aren’t any for those on a small weekly income — those who may not be able to afford to stockpile a month’s worth — seems to be uncaring. Think about others before you buy out the entire supply of hand sanitizer or better yet, share what you have stockpiled. Don’t forget to wash your hands with soap and water.
I find social media posts are either positive such as, be kind; be nice; try to get along, or they are negative, such as, Trump is ruining the country; he isn’t my president and he should have been impeached; and I hate you because you have a different opinion than I do. I look for the posts for the groups I belong to on Facebook: Treeing Walker Coonhounds, Blue Tick Coonhounds and Cats. Animals are not political and their complaints generally run to their food or being allowed to sleep where they want. They don’t watch the news, don’t read the newspapers and they generally expect their lives will go on no matter which party is in power. Their owners post cute pictures. I learn a lot from other pet owners who readily share their knowledge and experience. It’s a nice break from the hate.
Does anything gladden the heart more this time of year than seeing the spring flowers and bushes? There is a house between my house on the lake and Alex City that has the most beautiful garden of tulips and flowering bushes. I look for it every year and I am never disappointed. I sometimes see a man tending to the yard, and one of these days, I am going to stop and tell him how much I look forward to his garden every year.
I start to get excited as I see the garden centers fill with plants. I don’t consider myself a gardener, but when the new plants arrive it gets me thinking about new gardening projects. Thanks to a bad back and the fibromyalgia, I am not able to garden the way that I would like. I’m lucky to have the men of Buena Vista Lawn Care and Landscaping to help me with planting and pruning.
Like many people, I love hydrangeas and look forward to planting some more, particularly the Endless Summer variety. I have my sights set on another area to plant them and I eagerly await their arrival in the garden center.
Most of what I know about plants came by way of my grandmother. She gardened in a casual sense but taught me the name of so may flowers I can still recall to this day. I’m thankful she shared her knowledge with me, and I would encourage all of the grandparents out there to share their knowledge of plants with their grandchildren. You may not think they care now, but they will remember and at some point be glad you did.
Elsie Hickman is a Lake Martin resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.