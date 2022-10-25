Shortly after she lost her party nomination for another term as Wyoming’s sole representative, Liz Cheney was being touted as a potential GOP Presidential candidate, or even an independent challenger for president. Former Democratic Party candidate Andrew Yang has also talked about a third-party challenge from the “Forward Party” for president as well. But how would Cheney and Yang affect the 2024 election? Would they help President Joe Biden, or former President Donald Trump?
Not long after Cheney’s defeat in the Wyoming GOP Primary, YouGov and Yahoo took a poll showing that President Joe Biden had a 46 percent to 42 percent lead over ex-President Donald Trump. But when Cheney is added to the mix, Trump takes a lead, 40 percent to 32 percent over Biden, with the Congresswoman taking 11 percent of those surveyed in that August survey.
Andrew Yang did not have the same impact. While the tech entrepreneur did get eight percent, Echelon Insights claims that he drew evenly from Democrats and Republicans. Biden was able to maintain a 43-39 percent lead on Trump, with the remaining ten percent unsure in that August 19 poll.
When we look at history, the record is far less mixed than today’s polls. The evidence is pretty clear that presidential incumbents or the incumbent party fares poorly when a strong third-party challenge is present, from 1860 to the present.
In this analysis, we defined a strong third-party challenge as a case where the third party or independent candidate gets five percent of the popular vote or more, the standard used today to determine whether the party garnering that amount gets matching funds in the next cycle or not. Using that measure, with cases from FairVote, we find that the cases of analysis include the elections of 1996, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1924, 1912, 1892 and 1860.
Incumbents and parties in power have won twice in eight tries starting with the 1860 election when a strong independent candidate gets more than five percent of the popular vote. Though independent candidates come up short in winning elections, even at lower levels, they have been known to play the spoiler role in elections. If we did count elections with other third-party challenges (1948, 2000 and 2016), incumbents only win three of 11 elections. If we include all cases of presidential contests (pre-1860), incumbents only win five of 16 with a third-party challenger.
The biggest question is why presidents and their parties fare so poorly when trying to hold on to the White House when facing a strong third-party candidate or independent challenge. After all, wouldn’t a third party potentially siphon anti-incumbent votes away from the presidential challenger?
But the answer may likely come from the fact that a strong third party or independent provides multiple attacks upon the status quo. The president or the incumbent party in office must now face a two-front battle, taking attacks from multiple sides. That can also complicate the message calling for another term in office, while fighting off multiple attacks from both sides, which may be too much to juggle. Even if Liz Cheney or Andrew Yang were to train a lot of fire upon Donald Trump, they are likely to join the attacks on the present situation, in making a case for why they should be the next president. That may be too much for Biden to handle at once.
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.
