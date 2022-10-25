Columnist

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

Shortly after she lost her party nomination for another term as Wyoming’s sole representative, Liz Cheney was being touted as a potential GOP Presidential candidate, or even an independent challenger for president.  Former Democratic Party candidate Andrew Yang has also talked about a third-party challenge from the “Forward Party” for president as well.  But how would Cheney and Yang affect the 2024 election?  Would they help President Joe Biden, or former President Donald Trump?

