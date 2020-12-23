T
his December has been oddly quiet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our community has still found creative ways to ensure there is plenty of Christmas cheer and holiday spirit, but some of the usual hustle and bustle has been quelled due to the unusual circumstances of 2020.
Nearly 80 percent of respondents to this week’s opinion poll said they don’t plan to travel for the Christmas holidays. Granted, some of those people may not usually travel anyway, but that’s still a high number.
Health officials are urging citizens to consider changing the way they do Christmas this year, suggesting virtual gatherings or rescheduling to ensure the safety of our dearest loved ones.
Officials are concerned the active travel holidays could lead to new spikes and greater strain on our health care system.
The impact of the pandemic on our economy has also led to many families having to tighten the budget for Christmas gifts and some may not provide much of a Christmas at all this year.
But despite these issues, Christmas remains a time of giving, thankfulness and hope.
Christmas gives us something to believe in, the goodness of people and the world we live in. Even in the dark, cold winter, we wrap our homes in light and feel the warm love of our family and community.
From all the staff at Tallapoosa Publishers, we truly appreciate you and wish you a very Merry Christmas.