Wayne Morris Watts, age 80, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at V.A. Medical Center in Dallas, TX. He was born on March 21, 1941, in Alexander City, AL to John T. Watts and Virginia Brannon Watts.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending the family garden. He attended Jacksonville State College in Alabama and Wheeler Business College in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a member of the VFW Post 6796 in Dallas, TX.
Wayne proudly served his country by serving in the United States Army where he toured in Nha Trang, Vietnam. During his years with paraplegia, Wayne showed great courage in facing life’s challenges with bravery. From an extremely active life, he humbly accepted a more sedate life for almost 15 years.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Virginia B. Watts; stepmother, Roselee L. Watts; brothers, James L Watts and Ronnie Watts.
Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his loving wife of 55 years, Grace Watts; son, Duane A. (Sandra K) Watts; grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Watts all of Richardson, TX; niece, Virginia Burroughs of Lindale, TX; cousins, Tim (Sandi) Watts of Birmingham, AL, Burt (Gina) Jones of Alexander City AL, Janet Jones Austin of Alexander City, AL, Dave Watts of Alexander City, AL, and Claudette Harrelson, of Alexander City, Al.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 with a Funeral Service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St, Alice, TX. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Please make memoriam donations to New Collins Cemetery Maintenance Committee, c/o Idolina Gutierrez 2226 CR 115, Alice, TX 78332.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
