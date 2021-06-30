Sylacauga, AL - Memorial Service for Robert Perry Mann, “BB”, 74, will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home Sylacauga Chapel with Pastor Charles Kelly officiating.
Mr. Mann passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Ann; father, James O. “Booney” Mann; mother, Catherine Radney Mann; brothers, James O. “Jimmy” Mann (Betty), William “Bill” Mann (Doris); sister, Nancy Neal Allen and brother in law, Troy Allen.
“BB” was born and raised in Alexander City, Alabama. He graduated from Auburn University in 1969 and commissioned a 2nd LT in the U.S. Army. He served 10 years on active duty with assignments in Germany, Ft. Hood, Texas, and Ft. Knox, Kentucky.
He began his banking career with the Alexander City Bank in 1980. In 1990, he moved to Sylacauga joining the City National Bank and remained with them until his retirement in 2008. Following the death of his wife in 2013, he went to work for Wal-Mart in Sylacauga and became a special part of the store making every customer and fellow employees feel special.
BB was an active member of Church of the Highlands, Sylacauga Campus and served on the Dream Team as a greeter.
He is survived by his “sweethearts”, Lisa (Jeff) Wood, Layne Wood, Lauryn Wood, and Lacey Wood; sisters in law Doris Mann, Betty Mann, Lori (Ron) Osbourn, brother in law Danny (Holly) Gambrel; nephew Steven Mann, nieces Christy (Neal) Sawyer, Tiffany (Brad) Williams, and Calee Allen; several great nieces and nephews, and many special cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bell Center for Early Intervention or Church of the Highlands. A special way to honor his legacy and remember his loving heart is to simply pay for someone else’s meal, as he so often did for all of his “peeps”, Matthew 25:35, 40.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
