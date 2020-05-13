Robbie Gene Dunning
1931 - 2020
Graveside Service for Robbie Gene Dunning, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Mike Jones and Dr. Albert Pike will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Dunning passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. He was born on August 12, 1931 in Alexander City, Alabama to Carl Dunning and Lala Bailey Dunning. He was a member of Ray Baptist Church. Mr. Dunning was a Korean War Navy Veteran. He loved his family dearly especially his grandchildren. Mr. Dunning was an avid Alabama Football fan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Hutcherson Dunning; daughter, Debbie Sullivan (Linwood); son, Scott Dunning; grandchildren, Jessica Deem (David), Katherine Pennell (Austin), Steven Sullivan and Evan Scott Dunning; great grandchildren, Brycen Phillabaum, Isaiah Deem and Lillian Pearl Deem.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Ray Baptist Church, 2519 AL HWY 22, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.