Ms. Twila M. Russaw, 46, of Alexander City, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Russell Medical. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm; Tuesday February 04, 2020 at Great Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Alexander City, AL; Burial at the City Cemetery, Alexander City, AL. Visitation will be held on Monday February 03, 2020 at Armour's Memorial Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
