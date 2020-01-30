Ms. Twila M. Russaw

Ms. Twila M. Russaw, 46, of Alexander City, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Russell Medical. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm; Tuesday February 04, 2020 at Great Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Alexander City, AL; Burial at the City Cemetery, Alexander City, AL.  Visitation will be held on Monday February 03, 2020 at Armour's Memorial Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Twila Russaw, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Armour's Memorial Chapel
1465 N. Central Avenue
Alexander City, Alabama 35010
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Twila's Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
12:00PM
Haven United Methodist Church
Christian Street
Alexander City, AL 35010
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Twila's Funeral Service begins.