Mrs. Wanda Gilbert
1948 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mrs. Wanda Gilbert, 71, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church in the Pines.
Mrs. Gilbert passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1948 in Opelika, Alabama to JW Worthington and Nell Edwards Sowell. She loved her family dearly. Mrs. Gilbert enjoyed sitting on her porch, taking in the view of Lake Martin. Visiting with close friends, watching her children grow in the summer sun, and sharing all of the joys of life with her Don, it was this porch on the Lake where Mrs. Gilbert enjoyed many of her most precious memories.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacy (Harold) Bellinger and Ashley Morgan (Sara) Gilbert; son, Joseph Gregory Gilbert; grandchildren, Tyler Gilbert and Maci Hoover Gilbert; brother, Tony (Linda) Worthington; niece, Amy (Chris) Whitley; nephew, Jay (Frances) Worthington; niece, Mallory Yates; nephews, Nathan (Ashley) Yates and Parker (Lizzy) Yates; sister in law, Sharon Yates and brother in law, Doug Gilbert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don J Gilbert and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: National Aphasia Association, PO Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583 or www.aphasia.org.
