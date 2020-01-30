Mrs. Sarah Jane Pearson Wilder
1928 – 2020
Sunday, January 26, 2020, Sarah Jane Pearson Wilder left this world to be with her heavenly Father at the age of 92. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and member of the Dadeville, Alabama community.
Funeral Service for Mrs. Wilder will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Jane was born on January 6, 1928 to John Ewel Pearson, Sr. and Sarah Jane Vertis McGinty Pearson of Dadeville, Alabama where she was raised with her brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly. Jane’s vocational life was one of service, including social work and owner/administrator of Wilder Nursing Home. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Dadeville, where she taught Sunday school for over 60 years. She was active in many organizations: Master Gardener, Dadeville Public Library Board Member, Worthwhile Club, Delphic Club, Girl Scouts of America, and Tallapoosa Historical Society. She loved playing the piano and organ. She was gracious, thoughtful, devoted, creative, and most of all, deeply loved and treasured by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Max Adam Wilder, Sr., her parents, brother John Ewell (Clarice) Pearson, Jr., sister-in-law Betty Doris Pearson, and brother-in-law Don Taylor.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Wilder Yelverton of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Suzanne Wilder (William) Black of Montgomery, AL; son, Max Adam (Sylvia) Wilder Jr. of Smyrna, GA; grandchildren Amy Yelverton (Mark) McGowan, Jason (Sarah) Yelverton, John (Jill) Yelverton, Stephanie Yelverton (Guy) Baldwin, William Forrest (Erica) Black, Sarah Black (Bill) Wilson, Lauren Wilder (Steven) Bott, Seth Andrew Wilder, Kristen Marie Wilder; great-grandchildren Olivia McGowan, Gray McGowan, Luke McGowan, Hannah Tompkins, Ella Yelverton, Jack Yelverton, Jared Yelverton, Isla Yelverton, James Yelverton, Jane Baldwin, Andrew Baldwin, Liam Black, Caroline Wilson, Sophia Wilson; siblings, James Calvin (Jane) Pearson, Mary Louenna Taylor, Frank Langley Pearson, Martha Vertis (Guy) Perry and sister-in-law, Lorene Winslett Wilder.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.