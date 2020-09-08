Mrs. Sandi Seay
1977 - 2020
Mrs. Seay passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Opelika. She was born on October 9, 1977 in Opelika, Alabama to Alan "Red" H. Stuart and Linda N. Pittman Stuart. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Opelika. Sandi was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She had a huge heart, beautiful smile, wonderful wit and loved caring for others. She was an excellent cook and had the ability to fix almost anything.
She is survived by her parents Red and Linda Stuart; husband, David Seay; daughters, Carley "Cheyenne" C. Floyd, Ansley D. Floyd, Fallon E. Floyd , Casey Seay, Haley Seay; son, Lincoln Fredrick; grandchildren, Rayleigh Hightower, Carter Hightower; sister, Joelle (William) Crisler; brother, Marty (Michelle) Deavers and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to New Birth Outreach Ministry, 1411 U.S. 29 North, Valley, AL, 36854.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.