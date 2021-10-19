Funeral Service for Mrs. Norma Lea Speake, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Russell Farm Baptist Church. Rev. Ricky Culp will officiate. Burial will follow in the Russell Farms Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Speake passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on August 11, 1932 in Mellow Valley, Alabama to Andrew Jackson White and Effie Bell Morris White. She loved quilting, working in her garden, canning vegetables, and playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Luker (Danny) of Alexander City; son, Gary Speake (Judy) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Christopher J. Baker (Missie), Jonathan D. Lightsey (Sabrina), Joshua Daniel Lightsey (Amanda), Joshua Michael Speake, Paul Wesley Speake (Julianna), Michael Denson Speake, and Philip Andrew Speake; great-grandchildren, MaKenna Bree Lightsey, Jonathan Cole Lightsey, Austin Luke Lightsey, and Amanda Martinez; son-in-law, Thurman Lightsey of Jacksons Gap, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Euther Speake; daughter, Shelia Lightsey; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Lightsey and Timothy Miles Speake.