Mrs. Linda Freeman
1952 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Linda Freeman, 68, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Dadeville Church of God. Rev. Jimmy Sims will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Union Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Freeman passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 5, 1952 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Louise Jones Miller. She was an active member of Dadeville Church of God. Linda was a Godly woman who loved her family dearly. Linda retired from Avondale Mills after 32 years of service then attended college for her nursing degree. After receiving her degree she went to work for Lake Martin Hospice (Ivy Creek) where she felt great joy working and caring for her patients. She loved her job and her coworkers.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Bobby Freeman; sons, Michael J. (Dana) Sims, Jason A. (Kelli) Sims; step-daughter, Elizabeth "Sissy" (Scott) Raines; stepson, Bobby Scott (Lisa) Freeman; grandchildren, Hannah (Dalton) Hall, Jacob Sims, Erin Sims, Kyle Sims, Hadleigh Sims, Sydney Dix, Leslie Rewis, Tyler (Kira) Jordan; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria (Stanley) Green, Nellie Miller, Teresa (Frank) Bradford; daughter in love, Cissy Gaskins and furry son, R.J. Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Willie J. Sims; grandchild, Andy Jordan; mother, Louise Miller and sister, Carol Johnson.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You’ to Southern Care Hospice for the excellent care given to their loved one.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.